Alessia Cara Is 27 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (7/11), to RENDER RECORDS CEO BRAD DAVIDSON, iHEARTMEDIA/MIAMI-FORT LAUDERDALE Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ, WBHX-WWZY/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ Programming Advisor JOE MCCOY, WESTWOOD ONE's JEFF KOPPES, RADIO INFORMER/NASHVILLE's DALE TURNER, voiceover goddess JENNIFER VAUGHN, THE DAVIN & ANA SHOW’s DAVIN FESMIRE, iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Research Analytics DAVE DENVER, HUGHES PROMOTIONS consultant GENE HUGHES, former WDZH/DETROIT's RAT, WFMS/INDIANAPOLIS’ JAY DILLON, DBC/SAVANNAH Marketing Dir. & WUBB PD NATHAN JAMES, WNNS-WUSW/SPRINGFIELD, IL PD CHRIS MURPHY, and to KUAD/FT. COLLINS’ MICHAEL KRAIG MASON.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (7/12), FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL, ULTRA/SEQUENCE RECORDS' PHIL NIEVES, AUDACY VP STEPHANIE TAYLOR, RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS SVP/Operations LISA WOLFE, retired WTMX/CHICAGO Station Mgr. BARRY JAMES, KOLA/RIVERSIDE's JESSE DURAN, WARNER RECORDS’ KIONA LEWIS, CORNERSTONE Founder and Co-CEO, Co-Founder of THE FADER and FADER LABEL ROB STONE, MUSIC PROMOTION, INC’s AMANDA ALEXANDRAKIS, WXKC/ERIE, PA’s JUSTIN BRYANT, TOTAL TRAFFIC/SAN DIEGO’s KAT FISHER, VOICEWORKS’ PATTY GABLE, EQUITY/ATLANTIC CITY PD ROB GARCIA, WSFL/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN, NC's WENDY GATLIN, WKDF/NASHVILLE's RANDY HILL, CUMULUS/FLINT’s JIM JOHNSON, former WWSW/PITTSBURGH’s JIM MERKEL, voiceover talent GLENN MOORE, AUDACY/MIAMI’s DEBORAH PETRUZZELLI, WAAF/BOSTON’s DANIELLE MURR, KILO-KRXP/COLORADO SPRINGS’ SUMMER JUSTICE, and KZIA/CEDAR RAPIDS’ JAMIE “LADY J” BURGIN.

