SOUTH GEORGIA BROADCASTERS' Country WBYZ (Z94.5 FM)/WAYCROSS, GA, has launched a new morning show with CHRIS KELLY joining PD KATIE CARMICHAEL as co-host, rebranding the show as "CHRIS and KATIE Live."

A chance meeting between the two happened when KELLY sent a FACEBOOK message to CARMICHAEL, with a friendship blossoming after he invited her to be part of this weekly karaoke show. KELLY, who had early experience in radio, but has been off the air for 29 years, previously helped out on the Z94.5 morning show when CARMICHAEL had laryngitis. He has been operating a mobile DJ company since 2009.

CARMICHAEL is an industry veteran with experience in multiple genres, and her background includes operations, programming, on-air, engineering and digital media.

KELLY said, "Our listeners are so excited. We knew right away we were onto something.” CARMICHAEL added, "The reviews started pouring in. We knew our vibe was a permanent partnership, and we needed to pursue taking the show to a new level. It’s rare to find the perfect show partner. I’ve searched for years, now is the time."

