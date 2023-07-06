Quirk

NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC RADIO (NHPR) has promoted EMILY QUIRK to PD. The 11-year NHPR veteran has been covering some of the PD duties over the last six months, in addition to her duties as Production Manager.

In her role as PD, QUIRK will head up live broadcast platforms, live events programming and podcasting at NHPR.

NHPR Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER commented, "EMILY is dynamic and energetic, a can-do person who makes good things happen.”

« back to Net News