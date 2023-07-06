Network Debut Announced

After premiering on HULU WEDNESDAY (7/5), the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has announced that its documentary, "CMA FEST: 50 Years of FAN FAIR." will make its broadcast debut on TUESDAY, JULY 18th at 8p (CT) on ABC.

"CMA FEST: 50 Years of FAN FAIR" is the CMA's first full-length feature film, and includes artist interviews and never-before-seen archival footage while exploring the festival’s 1972 debut as FAN FAIR, which drew 5,000 fans to NASHVILLE's MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, to the now four-day event spread across downtown NASHVILLE, which welcomes over 90,000 fans a day from all 50 states and more than 50 countries.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 5/24), artists featured in the 75-minute documentary include" DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, LUKE BRYAN, WYNONNA JUDD, MIRANDA LAMBERT, REBA McENTIRE, DOLLY PARTON, BLAKE SHELTON, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LAINEY WILSON and others.

In related news, the CMA's three-hour, annual SUMMER special, filmed during this year's festival, will air on ABC on WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th at 7p (CT).

