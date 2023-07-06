Phillips (Photo: John Peets)

TIM McGRAW’s management and marketing company, EM.CO, has appointed industry veteran DOUG PHILLIPS to VP/Marketing and Digital. PHILLIPS has more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, having held positions at Q PRIME SOUTH, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. in his new role, he will guide EM.CO’s marketing strategies for McGRAW and other artists on the roster.

The team addition follows EM.CO VP BRIAN KAPLAN's previously reported APRIL move to become co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of DOWN HOME, McGRAW’s entertainment media and marketing company launched earlier this year with partners SKYDANCE MEDIA and social content studio SHAREABILITY (NET NEWS 4/13). KAPLAN has been with EM.CO for eight years.

EM.CO Pres. SCOTT SIMAN said, "DOUG’s addition to our team signifies a new chapter of innovation and growth at EM.CO. His vast experience and proven track record will undoubtedly be invaluable assets. Equally, we’re excited about the strategic vision that BRIAN brings to DOWN HOME and its future.”

« see more Net News