Laquidara And Siegel

AN AFTERNOON WITH CHARLES LAQUIDARA AND MATT SIEGEL is set to take place SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th at CITY WINERY BOSTON to raise funds for the PAUL "TANK" SFERRUZZA SCHOLARSHIP FUND, which provides scholarships to BOSTON area students pursuing a career in Broadcast Journalism. The event will be hosted by JOYCE KULHAWIK, best known as the arts and entertainment anchor for CBS-BOSTON (WBZ-TV), and now Pres./BOSTON THEATER CRITICS ASSOCIATION.

LAQUIDARA and SIEGEL dominated morning drive radio in the Greater BOSTON area for over 40 years. The PAUL “TANK” SFERRUZZA SCHOLARSHIP FUND was created in memory of BOSTON sports reporter PAUL “TANK” SFERRUZZA, sports director at both WBCN and WZLX. It was his wish that after his passing, a scholarship in his name would be awarded to deserving BOSTON area students interested in sports broadcasting. Click here for more information.





