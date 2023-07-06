Young and Free Agent

ALL ACCESS has learned that KEVIN YOUNG has exited his post as VP AAA/Non-Comm Promotion at IN2UNE MUSIC due to downsizing.

YOUNG shares “I have exciting news to share. After a great run at IN2UNE MUSIC that started in 2008, I am off to new horizons. Now I have greater flexibility to pursue other avenues in the music and radio business including licensing, marketing, consulting as well as promoting music at radio. I am already working on a couple projects while at the same time, spending more time with my lovely LORI and sailing my boat. To my great friends at IN2UNE; thanks for all the fun and camaraderie! Love ya and I know we’ll stay in touch. The best is yet to come.”

YOUNG can be reached at kevinyoung@viatunes.com or 216-344-0743.

« see more Net News