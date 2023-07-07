Patricia Galvin

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to STONE COUNTRY/QUARTZ HILL RECORDS' National Dir./Digital Strategy & Promotion MATT GALVIN on the loss of his mother. PATRICIA GALVIN passed away on JULY 1st, at the age of 85, in MOBILE, AL.

A memorial mass will be held in her honor on FRIDAY, JULY 14th at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH in MOBILE. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the FRIENDS OF TENNESSEE SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND.

Send condolences to GALVIN here.

