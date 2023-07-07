Swagler

ALL ACCESS has been hearing that CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER is stepping down and relocating to BALTIMORE after 22 years with the company to spend more time with family. His last day is JULY 14th. No word yet on a successor for the position.

SWAGLER became VP/GM in 2017 when CONSTANCE LLOYD retired, after a three-decade career with CBS NEWS (NET NEWS 08/01/17). Prior to being VP/GM, SWAGLER joined CBS NEWS RADIO as a desk assistant in 2001, then became part of the Radio Special Events unit managing remote operations and logistics. He served as Executive Producer of CBS NEWS RADIO Special Events starting in DECEMBER 2005. SWAGLER was Executive Producer of CBS NEWS RADIO's coverage of the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Democratic and Republican conventions and oversaw the editorial content and management of the network's vital morning hour broadcasts, including the WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP.

ALL ACCESS is also hearing that, in an unrelated move, WHITE HOUSE correspondent STEVE PORTNOY is also exiting for a new opportunity. PORTNOY has served as WHITE HOUSE correspondent since FEBRUARY 2015. He earlier served as a WASHINGTON correspondent for ABC NEWS RADIO, after working as a reporter/anchor for WMAL-A/WASHINGTON, DC.





