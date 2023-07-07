Starts October 21

GRAMMY-nominated artist LIL UZI VERT has set his LIVE NATION-produced, 17-date PINK TAPE TOUR. The tour starts OCTOBER 21 in MINNEAPOLIS and features stops in CHICAGO, HOUSTON, LOS ANGELES and more before winding down in LIL UZI VERT's hometown of PHILADELPHIA on NOVEMBER 22.

The tour is in support of LIL UZI VERT's latest album, "Pink Tape", released JUNE 30th.

You can get more information on LIL UZI VERT's PINK TAPE TOUR and other appearances at LIVE NATION.





