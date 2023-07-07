Cockerham

Musician ANITA COCHRAN is mourning the loss of her father, MATTHEW COCKERHAM, who died on TUESDAY (7/4) at the age of 94. COCKERHAM was retired from FORD MOTOR COMPANY, where he worked as a maintenance manager.

The MICHIGAN-bred COCHRAN, who was signed to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE through the late '90s and early '00s, is best known for her 1997 debut with STEVE WARINER, "What If I Said," which reached #1 on the BILLBOARD Top Country Singles chart.

In addition to COCHRAN, COCKERHAM is survived by his three sons, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at noon (CT) on SATURDAY (7/8) at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME in SPRING HILL, TN, preceded by a visitation at 11a. Burial will follow at HARPETH HILLS MEMORY GARDENS. Memorial donations may be made to THE LOVE ANCHORS FUND.

Send condolences to COCHRAN here. See the full obituary here.

