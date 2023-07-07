Bradley Cooper Enters Podcasting With iHeart

iHEARTMEDIA entered into a multi-year audio deal between its iHEARTPODCASTS and BRADLEY COOPER's LEA PICTURES production company for several new co-produced shows including “The Good Stuff Podcast,” which debuted last month as its first audio project. COOPER will serve as Executive Producer for the entire slate which will be distributed by iHEARTPODCASTS.

“The Good Stuff Podcast" is a weekly show that delves into inspiring stories of success and perseverance, hosted by ONE TRIBE FOUNDATION CEO JACOB SCHICK and wife ASHLEY, a two-time EMMY-winning storyteller. Listeners can check out the series now and new episodes will post each TUESDAY.

Said LEA PICTURES' BRADLEY COOPER, “Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started LEA PICTURES, and I’m excited to team up with iHEARTPODCASTS to bring them to life for millions of listeners. Our shows will feature real people telling real stories, and we knew iHEART was the perfect partner to reach as many people as possible. I look forward to dreaming up more extraordinary stories together.”

iHEARTMEDIA AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE added, “BRADLEY is one of the great creators of our time, inventing and reinventing, again and again, how great stories are told – across multiple genres and formats. We could not be more proud and excited to introduce his expertise, vision and approach to the exploding podcast medium with this partnership. At the end of the day, podcasting is all about a deep, meaningful connection – between a host and their audience, and the audience and the story. And iHEARTPODCASTS is uniquely positioned to reach mass audiences that will deeply resonate with these thoughtful, uplifting stories.”

COOPER’s first feature film under LEA PICTURES, “Maestro,” his biopic about composer LEONARD BERNSTEIN, will be released by NETFLIX this FALL, which he produced, co-wrote, directed and will star in.

