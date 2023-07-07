Big Jim O'Brien & Ryan Logan

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT's "BIG JIM's House" Morning Show made good on their promise to deliver a GLENN FREY DRIVE street sign to WINSLOW CITY, AZ, to be permanently placed over his statue at the corner best known for inspiring the hit EAGLES song, "Take It Easy," with the help of HUBBARD BROADCASTING Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX, AZ. The occasion took place the same week the band announced their farewell tour (NET NEWS 7/6).

The station's BIG JIM O'BRIEN took the morning show on the road last NOVEMBER to deliver the sign. Following the sudden passing of FREY in 2016, O'BRIEN and his "BIG JIM's House" morning show co-host RYAN LOGAN honored the musician in his hometown of ROYAL OAK, MI with the similarly named GLENN FREY DRIVE.

Last week, local WINSLOW CITY dignitaries made it official with a special dedication of the sign.

BIG JIM said, "This road trip was something we’d planned for years. Inspired by GLENN and the amazing statue put there by our radio brothers and sisters at HUBBARD BROADCASTING Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX, AZ, it was truly an inspiration to everyone here at CSX!”

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/National Content and Dir./DETROIT Programming SCOTT JAMESON added, “GLENN FREY DRIVE, along with BOB SEGER BOULEVARD and ALICE COOPER COURT are landmarks created by WCSX-FM in the MOTOR CITY.

"We’re happy to see GLENN’s’ legacy extend west to ARIZONA from its original location where he attended DONDERO HIGH in ROYAL OAK, MI. Many thanks to KSLX PD DAVID MOORE and the HUBBARD team in PHOENIX for allowing CSX be part of this cool classic rock tribute to GLENN!”

