Britney Spears (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

No charges will be filed in the alleged slapping incident between BRITNEY SPEARS and DAMIAN SMITH, the bodyguard for NBA rookie star VICTOR WEMBANYAMA, it was announced by the LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT today.

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on JULY 5th, 2023, at 11p, in the 3700 block of LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD,” officials stated. “No charges will be filed against the person involved.”

SPEARS had called for a public apology from the FRENCH ballier, who claimed the pop superstar grabbed him from behind. SPEARS was trying to get the athlete's attention by tapping him on the shoulder at CATCH restaurant in the ARIA HOTEL in LAS VEGAS and was shoved to the group, dislodging her sunglasses.

“You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans,” SMITH reportedly told the singer.

WEMBANYAMA is slated to make his NBA SUMMER LEAGUE debut tonight with the SAN ANTONIO SPURS, who drafted the FRENCHMAN #1 in last month's NBA draft.

LVPD met with SPEARS yesterday morning as part of a criminal investigation into the incident.

WEMBANYAMA claimed he had no idea it was BRITNEY SPEARS. “When I got back to the hotel, I didn’t forget about this, but I thought it was no big deal... And then [I was told] this was BRITNEY SPEARS. At first, I was like, ‘No, you’re joking!’ But yeah, it turns out it was [her]."

SPEARS refuted his claim that she "grabbed him from behind."

Posting on INSTAGRAM, she wrote, “I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and knocking my glasses off my face.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

« back to Net News