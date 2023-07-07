Ortiz

Last month, BEASLEY MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA's morning show, ORLANDO & THE FREAKSHOW lost a key component when co-host DAVY ROLANDO stepped down to focus on his growing tattoo business (NET NEWS 6/20)

WLLD PD/morning ringleader ORLANDO DAVIS brings aboard DAVY's successor and newest member of THE FREAKSHOW, RICH ORTIZ. ORTIZ joins DAVIS and co-host MEREDITH on the morning show.

ORTIZ most recently worked as the Promotions Coordinator at BEASLEY/TAMPA. Previously, he served as a fill-in Air Personality and Street Team Coordinator at WLLD. Ironically, nine years ago, ORTIZ asked DAVY ROLANDO how to get on at WLLD and DAVY went to ORLANDO DAVIS to help him land a spot at the station.

DAVIS commented, "RICH ORTIZ brings a lot of energy to the show and I’m proud to have watched him grind it out and earn this time to shine."

ORTIZ added, "I am ecstatic to join ORLANDO AND THE FREAKSHOW. I started at the station nine years ago and consider myself very fortunate to have worked in promotions and learn the business side of radio. I want to thank ORLANDO, DAVY, MEREDITH, and everyone at BEASLEY for believing in and taking a chance on me. I am excited to see what the future holds and can’t wait to keep growing with WiLD 94.1!"

