Seeking Local Talent

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION, operator of News-Talk WESA and Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH, is seeking musicians to participate in this year’s “Artists In Residence" program. The program was designed for local musicians to create compositions for the station's on-air and online content, like show themes, music beds, and other pieces. A grant from the HILLMAN FOUNDATION is supporting the program.

VP/Broadcasting MIKE SAUTER said "We shine a spotlight on area musicians every day by playing their music and keeping music fans informed about local concerts. The 'Artists In Residence' program is a more direct way that we can collaborate with musicians in the region to share their craft with a broader audience. We received some top-notch musical compositions from artists in the residency, and I’m excited to see what the second round of applicants will bring.”



LAUREN DEMICHIEI, one of the artists in the first cohort, shared "This program gives producers and music makers the space to create instrumental pieces that will be put to use in real-world applications. That is one of the biggest compliments an artist can get, new ears getting to hear their work."

Applicants 18 years of age or older must submit a description of their musical approach, a summary of their experience, and a sample of their best musical works. The six-month residency begins SEPTEMBER 2023 and must be completed by FEBRUARY 2024, will require the artists to create about 10 compositions in forms suitable for use on the air or digitally (and not sheet music or demos). Promotion and on-air credit will be provided as appropriate.

Artists can apply through July 19, 2023, here or here.

