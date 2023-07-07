Jelly Roll

On FRIDAY, (7/7) organizers of the 12th annual GULF COAST JAM announced STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JELLY ROLL as a headliner for the four-day event, taking place at FRANK BROWN PARK in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, MAY 30th through JUNE 2nd, 2024. JELLY ROLL will perform on the second night, FRIDAY, MAY 31st. He joins previously announced JUNE 2nd headliner MORGAN WALLEN on the lineup (NET NEWS 6/2).

“JELLY ROLL is absolutely exploding, and he was one of the top artists our Jammers kept raving about when we started putting our lineup together,” said festival Exec. Producer RENDY LOVELADY. “We can’t be more excited to have him as one of our headliners next year.”

Additional headliners and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks. For more information and to get tickets, click here.

