Gello And Jonathan 'J' Steele

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX launches "THE GELLO SHOW", hosted by former sister Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX afternoon personality GELLO.

GELLO, a PHOENIX native, returns to morning radio with this move. He previously did mornings at BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT before returning to PHOENIX in MARCH 2021.

Succeeding GELLO in the afternoon slot at KKFR is PD JONATHAN "J" STEELE. STEELE arrived at KKFR from the PD post at AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KKSS (KISS 97.3) and Hot AC KKRG (MIX 105.1)/ALBUQUERQUE in MARCH. (NET NEWS 3/6)

