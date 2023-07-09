Updated Software

AIIR has released the newest version of its radio automation software, PLAYOUTONE Version 5, focused on increasing speed and efficiency.

PLAYOUTONE's browser-based remote broadcasting tools, LIVEMIC and WEBVT have been rewritten to enable improved audio quality, increased creativity with an advanced segue editor and enhanced flexibility with a new custom voice tracks feature. This allows presenters working from anywhere to broadcast across multiple stations sharing the same log, but with per-station variations, making it ideal for networks and groups.

A new audio engine allows multiple stations to be run from a single piece of hardware. Stations can share the same audio library, with custom audio routing to remove the complications of setting up spin-offs. It's easy to add additional stations when you need them, making it much more flexible so you can change an adapt your offering.

This is the first major update to the app since the merger of AIIR and PLAYOUTONE at the beginning of 2023, and will be available as a free update to existing customers.

AIIR COO DAVE BRIERLEY-JONES said, "As broadcasting becomes increasingly agile, we're giving stations the power to do so much more with this update. These new features will give them so many more options over their output to bring their creativity to life, but we've made sure it's still as friendly and easy to use as ever."

For information on further updates on the software, click here.

