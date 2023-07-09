New #1

Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION and their promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Memory Lane," which jumps 4-1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart in its 27th week. Written by the band's MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN and BRAD TURSI, along with JESSIE JO DILLON, "Memory Lane" was the most added song at Country radio upon its release in early JANUARY, and becomes the group's ninth #1.

LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car" holds at #2 on the chart for a second week, and MORGAN WALLEN's previous three-week #1, "Last Night," holds at #3. Last week's chart-topper, JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know," remains in the top 5 this week, moving to #4, and JELLY ROLL's "NEED A FAVOR" is #5 for a second week.

As was the case last week, no new singles enter the Top 10 this week, but moving into the Top 20 for the first time is RUSSELL DICKERSON's "God Gave Me A Girl."

