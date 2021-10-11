Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Taylor Lands 12th Chart Topper; Morgan Top 5; Fifty Fifty Top 10

* TAYLOR SWIFT moves 3*-1* with "Karma," - landing her 12th #1 hit on the MEDIABASE Top 40 chart

* That is now the most in the MEDIABASE era since 2001 with KATY PERRY at 11 and MAROON 5 at 10

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 5 with "Last Night," up 6*-5* and +569 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY is top 10 with "Cupid," rising 12*-10* and up 829 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is also nearing another top 10 as "Cruel Summer" vaults 18*-11* and is +2175

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is top 20 in her second week with "Vampire," moving 28*-18* and +3976 spins

* DOJA CAT debuts at 39* with "Attention"

* METRO BOOMIN & SWAE LEE, NAV, feat. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE debut at 40* with "Calling"

Rhythmic: SZA 'Snooze' Remains #1; Ice Spice/Nicki Top 5; Kali Climbing; Latto/Cardi B Top 10

* SZA spends a 2nd week at #1 with "Snooze"

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 5 with "Princess Diana," moving 6*-4* and +278 spins

* KALI is nearing the top 5 as "Area Codes" moves 8*-6* and is +304 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B goes top 10, up 14*-10* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 362 spins

* ERIC BELLINGER & CORDAE hit the top 20 with "Curious," featuring FABOLOUS

* CHRIS BROWN leaps 26*-21* with "Summer Too Hot," up 671 spins

* NICKI MINAJ & ICE SPICE vault 35*-24* with "Barbie Girl," with AQUA, up 575 spins

* METRO BOOMIN & SWAE LEE, NAV, feat. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE go top 25 as well, rising 27*-25* with "Calling," +347 spins

* TYGA x YG x BLXST go 29*-26* with "West Coast Weekend," and are +216 spins

* GLORILLA enters at 37* with "Lick Or Sum"

* BYRON MESSIA debuts at 40* with "Talibans," and is up 192 spins

Urban: Lil Durk/J. Cole New #1; NLE Choppa/Lil Wayne Top 3; Latto/Cardi B Top 5

* LIL DURK has now topped both Rhythmic and Urban, moving 2*-1* with "All My Life" feat. J. COLE and +246 spins

* NLE CHOOPA feat. LIL WAYNE go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 280 spins

* LATTO feat. CARDI B goes top 5, up 9*-5* with "Put It On Da Floor Again," up 626 spins

* It's tight between #15 and #20 but a couple of songs post gains of 250+ spins or more

* SEXYY RED & TAY KEITH are at 16* with "Pound Town 2," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 254 spins

* KALI rises 18*-17* with "Area Codes" and is up 343 spins

* DANIEL CAESAR is top 20 with "Always," up 21*-20* and +233 spins

* COCO JONES leaps 35*-27* with "Double Back" and +282 spins

* GUCCI MANE is +244 spins and goes 39*-35* with "Bluffin'," featuring LIL BABY

* BYRON MESSIA also debuts at 40* with "Talibans," up 136 spins - debuting at Rhythmic and Urban this week

Hot AC: Rema/Selena Hold Top Spot; Taylor Top 3; Luke Rises; Jonas Brothers Top 10

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ hold at #1 for a 2nd week with "Calm Down," up 455 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes top 3, up 4*-3* with "Karma," rising 484 spins

* LUKE COMBS cracked the top 10 last week with "Fast Car," and is up 10*-7* this week and +406 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS go top 10 with "Waffle House," up 11*-10* and are +110 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC are top 15 with "Runaway," up 16*-13* and +171 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE & COI LERAY are top 15 with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," rising 19*-15* and +194 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO vaults 31*-20* with "Vampire," up 1097 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT moves 23*-21* with "Cruel Summer," up 467 spins

* POST MALONE enters at 38* with "Mourning"

* TRAIN, TENILLE TOWNES and BRYCE VINE debut at 39* with "I Know"

Active Rock: Jelly Roll New #1; Staind Runner Up; Ayron Jones Top 10; The Hu Top 20

* JELLY ROLL take over the top spot with "NEED A FAVOR," moving 2*-1*

* STAIND rise 4*-2* with "Lowest In Me"

* DISTURBED are continuing to rise, up 9*-7* with "Unstopabble," and +87 spins

* AYRON JONES enters the top 10 with "Blood In The Water," moving 11*-10* and +102 spins

* THE HU go top 20, leaping 24*-18* with "Black Thunder," featuring SERJ TANKIAN & DL

* FALLING IN REVERSE debut at 33* with "Last Resort (Reimagined)," up 171 spins

* FEVER 333 debuts at 39* with "Swing"

* SKINDRED enters at 40* with "Gimme That Boom"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Bad Omens Rise; Grouplove Top 10; Pumpkins Top 15; Kahan, Fall Out Boy Rise

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 9th week at #1 with "Rescued"

* BAD OMENS move 8*-6* with "Just Pretend," up 116 spins

* GROUPLOVE go top 10 with "Hello," up 11*-10*

* SMASHING PUMPKINS enter the top 15, up 16*-15* with "Spellbinding"

* NOAH KAHAN is up 105 spins and moves 24*-21* with "Dial Drunk"

* FALL OUT BOY are up 153 spins and climb 29*-26* with "Hold Me Like A Grudge"

Triple A: Boygenius Hold Top Spot #1; Foos Top 3; Blur Top 5; Grouplove, David Kushner Top 10

* BOYGENIUS spend an 8th week at #1 with "Not Strong Enough"

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 3, up 4*-3* with "Rescued"

* BLUR are top 5 with "The Narcissist"

* GROUPLOVE enter the top 10, up 13*-8* with "Hello"

* DAVID KUSHNER enters the top 10 as well, up 15*-10* with "Daylight"

* HOZIER are top 15 with "Francesca," up 17*-15*

* BECK & PHOENIX leap 27*-17* with "Odyssey," up 115 spins

* DEER TICK go top 20, up 21*-19* with "Forgiving Ties"

* NOAH KAHAN debuts at 25* with "Dial Drunk"

* THE LAST DINNER PARTY enter at 29* with "Nothing Matters"

