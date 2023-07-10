Styles (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Add HARRY STYLES to the growing list of artists being hit on stage by objects thrown by members of their audience: STYLES was hit in the eye by an object while he performed SATURDAY (7/8) in VIENNA, AUSTRIA. The singer immediately reacted, reaching up to his eye as he crossed the stage. He did quickly continue with his show. The object thrown at STYLES has not yet been identified.

STYLES joins BEBE REXHA, DRAKE, KELSEA BALLERINI, and AVA MAX as artists recently hit by objects thrown by people in the crowd.

CNN has more here.





