New Blog Post

In the latest blog post from NUVOODOO MEDIA, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS point out that stations are hosting a party on SEPTEMBER 14th with the start of the Fall Ratings Book for NIELSEN PPM and Diary markets. They liken it to inviting listeners to an open house.

In NUVOODOO MEDIA's 'You're Hosting a Party on SEPTEMBER 14!' post, they focus on building a guest list, reaching guests through marketing, entertaining your guests with promotions and making sure the entertainment (music) is just right.

See more with the latest post from NUVOODOO MEDIA here.

« see more Net News