Lineup Shuffle

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE is moving afternoon co-anchor SANDY MAXX to co-host the 9a-noon (CT) weekday show with STEVE SCAFFIDI. The newly revamped show, "WTMJ NOW," launches TOMORROW (7/11) with sister News-Talk WGKB-A-W269DL (101.7 THE TRUTH) host MELANIE RICKS making weekly appearances on WEDNESDAYS and political strategists BILL MCCOSHEN and JOE ZEPECKI visiting on FRIDAYS. With MAXX moving to middays, sportscaster GREG MATZEK will serve as co-host of "WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS." "WISCONSIN'S MORNING NEWS WITH VINCE VITRANO AND ERIK BILSTAD" will now start at 6a, with an hour of local news in the 5a hour.

Interim Market Manager EMILY DILLINGER said, "I am looking forward to fun and lively conversation about the news of the day, what it means and why it matters on WTMJ NOW. Both SANDY and STEVE are genuinely curious people who also have an infectious energy and the ability to relate to a variety of people, and I’m sure that will resonate with fans across WISCONSIN.”

MAXX said, “I’m truly delighted to embrace this new opportunity at WTMJ and GOOD KARMA BRANDS. Spending mornings co-hosting WTMJ NOW with STEVE will be a great way to create informative and entertaining conversations that can connect people.”

SCAFFIDI added, “I'm excited to launch our new show next week alongside SANDY. She brings immense talent and creativity to WTMJ, as well as her love of MILWAUKEE and WISCONSIN. Whether it's her love of the arts, or her passion for pop culture and music, I can't wait to have her as a partner on our new midday show.”

