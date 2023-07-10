Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS says, "It’s Time For Radio To Get Real". JACOBS notes technology being the focus of so much radio discussion. Whether it's AI, or THREADS, technology is dominating what radio's leaders are talking about. In his latest blog post, JACOBS urges a move to focus on what makes radio compelling to listeners, content and connection.

JACOBS points to the need for stations and personalities to "connect with an audience increasingly being desensitized and demoralized by the world around them."

