After six months simulcasting Sports WTSD-A-WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (1190 iHEART SPORTS DC)/WASHINGTON, iHEARTMEDIA's W284CQ has returned to a conservative News-Talk format, this time fed bu WMZQ-HD2 as "FREEDOM 104.7" with an all-syndicated lineup clearing mostly shows from PREMIERE NETWORKS, including GLENN BECK, CLAY TRAVIS and BUCK SEXTON, SEAN HANNITY, JESSE KELLY, "OUR AMERICAN STORIES," and "COAST TO COAST AM" with GEORGE NOORY, along with "AMERICA'S FIRST NEWS" for mornings. The Sports format will continue on WTSD-A and WWDC-HD2; W284CQ aired a syndicated talk format as "WONK-FM" before flipping to Sports in JANUARY.

“We are excited to welcome SEAN, GLENN, CLAY & BUCK and a number of best-in-class personalities to FREEDOM 104.7,” said Jeff Kapugi, Senior Vice President of Programming. “We are confident that FREEDOM 104.7 will quickly become a favorite destination for DMV talk radio listeners.”

“We’re thrilled to have our industry-leading talk lineup join FREEDOM 104.7 & 98.7 HD-2,” said PREMIERE EVP/Affiliate Sales PETER TRIPI. “These stellar talents will provide entertaining, unique and insightful views on the latest news, politics and events that WASHINGTON, D.C. listeners are looking for.”

