Komando

The syndicated KIM KOMANDO SHOW has added a new stand-alone hour on FRIDAY nioghts 6-7p (CT), with CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO serving as flagship for the hour of fresh material separate from the weekend edition of the show. The show will also be available to weekend affiliates and can be seamlessly added to the regular three-hour show.

WLS PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, "KIM's savvy consumer tech knowledge has been transforming lives in the CHICAGOLAND area for years, offering a unique understanding of our technological journey and what lies ahead."

SOUND MIND Pres. KRAIG T. KITCHIN added, "KIM not only entertains and helps her audience, but she consistently delivers exceptional radio that captivates listeners. She continues to set the bar high."

