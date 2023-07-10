-
New True Crime Podcast Tells Story Of Ex-Girlfriends Teaming To Put Murderer In Prison
by Perry Michael Simon
July 10, 2023 at 7:17 AM (PT)
iHEARTPODCASTS and NOVEL's latest addition to the true crime podcast genre is "THE GIRLFRIENDS," a show about a group of women who banded together to put a murderer -- their ex-boyfriend -- in prison.
The show, hosted by one of the "girlfriends," CAROLE FISHER, is being produced with nonprofit NO MORE. The first episode debuts TODAY (7/10).