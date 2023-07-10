New Show

iHEARTPODCASTS and NOVEL's latest addition to the true crime podcast genre is "THE GIRLFRIENDS," a show about a group of women who banded together to put a murderer -- their ex-boyfriend -- in prison.

The show, hosted by one of the "girlfriends," CAROLE FISHER, is being produced with nonprofit NO MORE. The first episode debuts TODAY (7/10).

