RoadWorthy Drive Productions Rebrands As TechMobility Productions
by Perry Michael Simon
July 10, 2023
ROADWORTHY DRIVE PRODUCTIONS, which syndicates "THE TECHMOBILITY SHOW" and the short-form features "THE TECHMOBILITY MINUTE" and "TECHMOBILITY IN FOCUS," has rebranded as TECHMOBILITY PRODUCTIONS. The IOWA-based company launched in 2018.
“We changed the name to better reflect the actual content of our weekly programming. Our previous branding was confusing to both the radio industry and our listeners.” said CEO KEN CHESTER.