Sold

TKC, INC. is selling Sports WAQE-A-W299CQ (SPORTS TALK 1090), Full Service WJMC-A-W243ED, Country WJMC-F, and Classic Hits WKFX (99.1 THE FOX)/RICE LAKE, WI and AC WAQE-F (STAR 97.7)/BARRON, WI to AMC PARTNERS RICE LAKE, LLC (ARMADA MEDIA) for $4.951 million ($2.15 million cash, $2.65 million and $151,000 in separate promissory notes).

In other filings with the FCC, BI-MEDIA LICENSEE, LLC is selling Spanish AC KJAV (ULTRA 104.9)/ALAMO-MCALLEN. TX to CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. for $1.45 million.

HUBBARD RADIO's WASHINGTON DC FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC is selling W232DG/FREDERICK, MD to MANNING BROADCASTING, INC.for $475,000. The primary station will be Classic Hits WWEG (106.9 THE EAGLE)/MYERSVILLE-FREDERICK, which also carries three HD subchannel-FM translator combos.

GREATER JOHNSTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT is selling AC WCRO-A-W275CV/JOHNSTOWN, PA to LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS LLC for $16,000.

LA PROMESA FOUNDATION (GUADALUPE RADIO NETWORK) is selling W224CK/VESTAVIA HILLS, AL to AVONDALE METAL WORKS, LLC.

STEVEN WENDELL is selling the construction permit for a new FM at ORANGE, MA to HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP for $138,000.

TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO is transferring the construction permit for a new FM at GONZALES, TX to CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA SAN ANTONIO as part of the settlement of mutually exclusive applications for another noncommercial FM.

And ADVANCE MINISTRIES, INC. d/b/a NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL is swapping K225CL/WICKENBURG, AZ to CATZ & DAWGZ LLC for K220KF/WICKENBURG, AZ.

« see more Net News