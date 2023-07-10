Top 10

UPSIDE and THE HOME DEPOT swapped spots on MEDIA MONITORS' list of radio's top advertisers for the holiday week of JULY 3-9, with UPSIDE moving into the top slot. MACY'S returned to the top 10 from 19th place last week, and promos for iHEARTMEDIA's "ALPHABET BOYS" podcast made it into the top 10 along with a return for GRAINGER.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #2, 59554 instances)

2. THE HOME DEPOT (#1, 42142)

3. TARGET (#6, 37267)

4. BABBEL (#5, 33206)

5. DISCOVER (#8, 32420)

6. MACY'S (#19, 31076)

7. LOWE'S (#4, 29491)

8. WENDY'S (#9, 28064)

9. ALPHABET BOYS PODCAST (--, 27351)

10. GRAINGER (--, 27248)

