The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has revealed performers for its "CMA FEST" television special, coming up WEDNESDAY, JULY 19th at 7p (CT) on ABC, and available to stream the next day on HULU.

The three-hour concert special, hosted by DIERKS BENTLEY, ELLE KING, and LAINEY WILSON, features performances by all three hosts, along with: ALABAMA, JASON ALDEAN, LEON BRIDGES, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, JORDAN DAVIS, VINCE GILL, HARDY, TYLER HUBBARD, JELLY ROLL, CODY JOHNSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, AVRIL LAVIGNE, LITTLE BIG TOWN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, REBA McENTIRE, TIM McGRAW, JO DEE MESSINA, OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, CARLY PEARCE, DARIUS RUCKER, TANYA TUCKER and KEITH URBAN.

Collaborations on the special include duets between COMBS and GILL, HARDY and WILSON, JOHNSON and McENTIRE, MESSINA and PEARCE, and separate LAMBERT performances with KING, BRIDGES and LAVIGNE. There is also a performance featuring TUCKER with KING and WILSON.

The performances were recorded last month (JUNE 8-11) in NASHVILLE during the 50th anniversary of CMA FEST. Prior to the "CMA FEST" television special, viewers can enjoy the broadcast debut of "CMA FEST: 50 Years of FAN FAIR," airing TUESDAY, JULY 18th 8p (CT) on ABC.

