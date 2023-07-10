New Partners

Celebrity chef and humanitarian JOSÉ ANDRÉS is bringing his "LONGER TABLES" and "PRESSURE COOKER" podcasts to LEMONADA MEDIA, which will take over advertising sales and distribution for the JOSÉ ANDRÉS MEDIA podcasting portfolio.

LEMONADA CEO JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER said, “When you think of making life suck less, you think: Chef JOSÉ ANDRÉS. Chef and the JAM team work tirelessly to make the world a better place and we are so grateful to get to be a small part of their work by serving as partners to JAM for these two shows.

“Working with LEMONADA MEDIA is an exciting new chapter in the evolution of JOSÉ ANDRÉS MEDIA,” said JOSÉ ANDRÉS GROUP Pres. SAM BAKHSHANDEHPOUR. “Joining their dynamic network will allow ‘LONGER TABLES’ and ‘PRESSURE COOKER’ to reach new audiences, sharing powerful stories that explore the many ways that food connects us all.”

