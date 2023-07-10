Ozzy's 'Patient Number 9' Album Cover

Legendary Rocker OZZY OSBOURNE is bowing out of his upcoming performance at the POWER TRIP concert festival set for OCTOBER 6-8 at the EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA (the home of the COACHELLA FESTIVAL). OSBOURNE was set to perform on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7th with AC/DC. The lineup will also include GUNS N' ROSES and IRON MAIDEN on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th and METALLICA and TOOL on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8th.

OSBOURNE, who has been dealing recently with health issues, released this statement announcing his withdrawal from the festival saying, "As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed. The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."

« see more Net News