Crosses The Hall

Changes are forthcoming later this month at AUDACY/ST. LOUIS, with implications at both Hot AC KYKY (Y98) and AC KEZK (102.5 KEZK), as JULIE TRISTAN will leave “THE WAKE UP WITH BRET AND JULIE” show on Y98 and launch her own brand new live morning show on 102.5 KEZK - "JULIE AND FRIENDS.”

In a memo, OM/Brand Mgr. for both stations JR AMMONS explained, “This new show will be a positive, motivating way to start the day and will not only focus on water cooler headlines, but will allow JULIE to talk about the things she's most passionate about: female empowerment - including the amazing professional females here in ST LOUIS, and, of course, local animal rescue efforts.” TRISTAN will stay on at Y98 in a yet to be determined capacity, and the search is underway for a new co-host for the Y98 morning show.

Also at Y98, sister station KZPT (99.7 THE POINT)/KANSAS CITY morning stars “THE PONCH & NIKKI SHOW” will be imported for afternoons, with a customized pm drive show for ST. LOUIS. Their arrival means that HAZE exits Y98 afternoons.

