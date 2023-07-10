Baby Mayer

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND and BACK BLOCKS MUSIC Founder/CEO RAKIYAH MARSHALL on the JULY 7th birth of their second son, MAYER MICHAEL ENGLAND.

He joins big brother THEO PSALM ENGLAND, who was born in MARCH of 2022. MARSHALL shared on INSTAGRAM, "Mama and MAYER are healthy and happy, and THEO is already a great big brother!"

