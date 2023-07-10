Hilton

Longtime STATE COLLEGE, PA personality "HITMAN" STEVE HILTON is making a return to radio as the new host of “Back to the 80's Saturday Night” on APOLLO DIGITAL MEDIA’s EAGLEONLINERADIO.com after serving as fill-in since FEBRUARY.

HILTON had been working for MAGNUM BROADCASTING's WQCK and WQKK stations before they were sold to SCHLESINGER BROADCASTING in 2020.

The show runs nationally at 7p (ET) as part of the EAGLE lineup. You can listen to EAGLEONLINERADIO here.

