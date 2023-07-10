Gueikian (Photo: Gibson)

The Board of Directors for GIBSON BRANDS has appointed CESAR GUEIKIAN as Pres./CEO. He has been with the NASHVILLE-based company since 2018.

GIBSON BRANDS Chairman NAT ZILKHA said, “I have had the opportunity to work closely with CESAR as we have rebuilt GIBSON over the past five years. He has established a remarkable track record at GIBSON, shaping our product, our marketing, our artist relationships, and many of our important growth initiatives. In addition, CESAR has an extraordinary personal passion for music, and for GIBSON guitars in particular. He is an accomplished leader, a musician, and a self-professed guitar nerd. We are confident that CESAR is the ideal person to serve as GIBSON 's next CEO and to build on the great momentum we have as a company.”

GUEIKIAN said, “I am honored and humbled to take on the permanent CEO role. GIBSON is a passion project for me. Our board of directors, chaired by NAT ZILKHA, has been incredibly supportive over the last five years, giving me an opportunity to merge my biggest passion, which is not just music and guitars, but GIBSON guitars with my business background, and I don’t take this for granted."

He added, "The support from our board, team, artists, and fans has been overwhelming and I look forward to continuing the work we started with our leadership team, who always challenge me to be better. We have an epic history in music, which comes with responsibility, and we are constantly asking ourselves how to be more relevant and leverage our iconic past to be more creative the older we become as a brand. Our future depends on our team’s passion and pride in the work they do, and on creative collaboration with our artists around the world across genres of music. When music is at its best, the spirit of the fan merges with the spirit of the artist, and that transcendent experience is special. I can’t wait to get started, keep momentum, and press ahead.”

« see more Net News