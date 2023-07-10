Brown

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) EVP/Managing Director of Global Connections and Events CHRIS BROWN will be leaving after the 2024 NAB SHOW next APRIL in LAS VEGAS. BROWN, who has served with the organization for almost 25 years, will participate in finding his own successor to oversee NAB SHOW, NAB SHOW NEW YORK, and NAB AMPLIFY.

"CHRIS's guidance and leadership have been critical to the success of NAB's world-class conventions, which prepare broadcasters and the larger media and entertainment community for the challenges of tomorrow," said NAB President and CEO CURTIS LEGEYT. "Through his leadership, CHRIS has ensured that the entire NAB SHOW portfolio is constantly innovating to deliver a superior experience. During his tenure, the show has remained among the 10 largest shows in NORTH AMERICA, and the undisputed top global brand for the media space. I am personally grateful to CHRIS for his contributions to the success of our association and thank him for his many years of service."

The NAB's description of what it wants in BROWN's successor includes "a seasoned business and trade show strategist to serve as the chief ambassador for NAB SHOW to outside customers and partners, lead business expansion and extension efforts and oversee the overall financial and operational strength of all business lines."

Find out more about the job here and send resumes and letters of interest to VP/Human Resources ALLISON MCKEE at hr@nab.org.

