Now that META has introduced the microblogging service THREADS as an alternative to TWITTER, the next question raised by JACOBS MEDIA is, “What should your radio station do?”

JACOBS MEDIA researched the topic, as SETH RESLER wrote, “There's a lot of reasons to think THREADS might success where GOOGLE+ failed. For starters, people do actually need to take the step of downloading the THREADS app and setting up their account. META makes it incredibly easy for Instagram users to do this, but it isn't done for them. Moreover, META has always been a social media company first, while GOOGLE is not. This deep knowledge of the space will undoubtedly help. Perhaps most importantly, THREADS is a product that solves a real problem that many people have.”

You can read the JACOBS research here.

