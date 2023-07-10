AI-Created Commercials

Having applied AI to radio content with its RadioGPT product, FUTURI is now offering SpotOn, an AI software platform to generate commercial content. The platform uses generative AI to create copy, and uses human-cloned or synthetic voices, available in dozens of languages, to read the material over music from a fully licensed music library. Stations can run the spots as-is or use them as "first drafts" for their own production personnel to use.

“FUTURI’s SpotOn is yet another example of how AI can be an incredible assistant for growth," said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. "With SpotOn, brands can save countless hours by streamlining the production process and speeding up the sales cycle. Now sales teams can deliver spec spots and commercials to any client, regardless of size, instantly. We believe the best way to get clients to appreciate the power of audio is for them to hear it themselves, and SpotOn makes that possible at scale.”

Find out more at FuturiMedia.com/SpotOn.

