Brody (Photo: Twitter @Brodes81)

The PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER is reporting that BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's layoffs have reached Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA, with afternoon co-host HUNTER BRODY and APD ERIC CAMILLE let go. BRODY's "THE BEST SHOW EVER?" co-hosts, former PHILLIES reliever RICKY BOTTALICO, TYRONE JOHNSON, and JEN SCORDO will continue, while BRODY, who joined THE FANATIC for weekends in 2021 after a stint at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Sports WENJ-F (97.3 ESPN)/ATLANTIC CITY, said on social, media that he will continue streaming on YOUTUBE.

“The post-Covid months have been a particularly challenging time in our industry. Like other media companies, our markets have been directly impacted due to these uncertain economic conditions,” a statement supplied to the INQUIRER by BEASLEY read. “As a result, we have proactively adjusted our operations accordingly to reflect the current financial climate.”

« see more Net News