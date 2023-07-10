Riverfest

RIPE, RYAN MONTBLEAU BAND, AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER and STEVE RONDO are set to headline NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)/BOSTON's 21st annual RIVERFEST at SALISBURY BEACH, AUGUST 26th from 12n to 6p (ET). This year’s festival is produced in conjunction with the SALISBURY BEACH PARTNERSHIP.

Over 30 local, regional and national sponsors will be exhibiting and sampling. The beer garden will feature presenting sponsor MICHELOB ULTRA along with TITO'S HANDMADE VODKA and all business, restaurants and arcades on the BROADWAY BOARDWALK at SALISBURY BEACH will be open during RIVERFEST.

WXRV GM DONALD ST. SAUVEUR commented, “RIVERFEST at SALISBURY BEACH is a true showcase of homegrown talent with all the bands having local roots. Holding the festival at the BROADWAY BOARDWALK at SALISBURY BEACH provides us with an opportunity to present this free music festival in a popular and truly premier waterfront location. And with the historic carousel that’s been beautifully restored and many other initiatives like the oceanfront boardwalk, welcome center and restrooms, I think many attendees will be impressed with the SALISBURY BEACH PARTNERSHIP’s beautification program.”

In the seven years since it formed at BERKLEE COLLEGE OF MUSIC, pop/funk band RIPE has risen to national recognition. Their new sophomore album, "Bright Blues," is experiencing radio airplay, with the new single “Settling” hitting the Top 15 at Triple A and Top 25 at Alternative, with over 16K+ radio spins garnering 15+million impressions and being featured as ALT NATION’s critical cut artist.

Past performers from the festival include BARENAKED LADIES, GUSTER, NOAH KAHAN, BRETT DENNEN, THE LEMONHEADS, BIG HEAD TODD & THE MONSTERS, THE REVIVALISTS, RHETT MILLER and ADAM EZRA GROUP, among others.

This free concert will take place rain or shine. For more information and updates, visit https://theriverboston.com/.





