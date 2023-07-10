Job Opening

AUDACY RVP/Programming, Alternative JOHN ALLERS tells ALL ACCESS that KITS (LIVE 105)/SAN FRANCISCO is looking for an on-air personality. Following last month's return to the airwaves (NET NEWS 6/5), LIVE 105 begins the process of assembling "a top notch air staff to connect passionate music fans with the music and artists they love, while keeping listeners connected to the BAY AREA."

The job post has the following questions:

Are you an entertaining, efficient, communicator with a deep understanding of Alternative music (all eras!) and those who love it? Do you have a successful track record of securing high ratings in a prime daypart? Do you have a proven track record of extending your on-air brand to social media, while helping grow the radio station’s social brand? Are you able to conduct entertaining and informative interviews with major and developing artists? Are you able to connect with clients and serve as an effective endorser for a wide range of products and services? Are you excited about the opportunity of extending your brand via voice tracking to sister stations in other markets?

Find all the details and make your pitch to become a LIVE 105 on-air personality on the AUDACY job portal here.

