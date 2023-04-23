-
'Sunday Stripped' Show Adds New Affiliates
by Ken Anthony
July 11, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
"Sunday Stripped", hosted by KEITH KRAMER, has added three new affiliates, including WKLS (ROCK 105.9)/GADSDEN, AL, WFXH (ROCK 106)/SAVANNAH, GA and KKBA (ROCK 92/7)/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX to it's lineup of stations that currently has nine affiliates (NET NEWS 4/23/23).
The show features rock/metal bands playing their biggest songs acoustically. For more info, reach out to KRAMER at sundaystripped@gmail.com.