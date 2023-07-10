Heather Kolker

Artist manager HEATHER KOLKER has launched a new female-driven and run firm, DREAMSHOP MANAGEMENT.

KOLKER was previously an agent with LITTLE BIG MAN and then PARADIGM, where she was instrumental in launching acts like TAME IMPALA, MGMT, THE DRUMS, ATLAS GENIUS and FRANCIS AND THE LIGHTS. After 12 years on the agent side, she left the booking world for management, managing at MICK MANAGEMENT before co-founding OTHER OPERATION. Her new company will continue to represent OF MONSTERS AND MEN, MUNA, and the solo projects of NANNA and producer NAOMI MacPHERSON.

Said KOLKER, "I am proud and excited to be at a place in my career where establishing my own company is possible. DREAMSHIP’s goal is to provide the focused, curated support, direction and services that each individual artist needs on their unique journeys to their self-defined successes.”

Joining KOLKER as day-to-day manager is MEGAN MANOWITZ, whose experience in music spans more than a decade, previously working in booking, tour management, venue operations and creative production. MANOWITZ most recently held the position of Project Manager at the luxury jewelry and fragrance brand MONDO MONDO. She is also currently on the board of the non-profit SCRIBBLE, a community art space centered around mental health and therapy services.

Said KOLKER, "MEGAN has an amazing combination of a true passion and knowledge of music, knowledge of the business itself and invaluable experience in content and creative direction that she brings to DREAMSHIP. I’m thrilled to have them along for this next chapter."

