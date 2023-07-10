O TAY!

TAYLOR SWIFT's ERAS TOUR continues its trek across the U.S., making a stop in DENVER for two sold-out shows on JULY 14 & 15 at MILE HIGH's EMPOWER FIELD, where CUMULUS Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC)/COLORADO SPRINGS will honor her by becoming 98.9 TAYLOR FM for 24 hours on SATURDAY (7/14) featuring nothing but TAYLOR SWIFT's music.

PD/afternoon host JEFF HABER said, "98.9 MAGIC FM is swept up in TAYLOR SWIFT mania! The excitement continues this week with more fun, more great music, and more chances to win tickets to TAYLOR’s DENVER shows. Our listeners have seven chances a day to win tickets by playing "What's That COLORADO Sound". The current sound has stumped everyone so far! We list previous incorrect guesses on our INSTAGRAM @989magicfm, and the sound can be heard over and over on our website, 989magicfm.com. Plus, we've started giving out hints and clues on our brand-new TIKTOK, @98.9 MAGIC FM."

The station will host a free event at THE OUTLETS AT CASTLE ROCK, the night before the first show, for listeners who show up dressed in their favorite TAYLOR SWIFT era. There'll be TAYLOR SWIFT karaoke, trivia, a dance-off, and other ways to increase fans’ chances to win the last pair of tickets, which will be raffled off that evening.

