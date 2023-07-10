Coming To Birmingham & Bend, OR

"THE BOTTOM FORTY" adds two new Triple A affiliates this weekend. GREG GLOVER's weekly 30-minute indie music show debuts on SUMMIT MEDIA Triple A WPYA-HD2-W297BF (BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO)/BIRMINGHAM this SATURDAY, JULY 15th at 8:30a (CT) and COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS Triple A KLRR/BEND, OR on SUNDAY, JULY 16th at 10a (PT).

The show is based out of PORTLAND, OR, where GLOVER hosts mornings on AUDACY Alternative KNRK (94/7 ALTERNATIVE PORTLAND) and THE BOTTOM FORTY airs on SUNDAY mornings at 8:30a (PT). GLOVER grew up in BIRMINGHAM, so BIRMINGHAM MOUNTAIN RADIO is a bit of homecoming. The show is available for syndication. Reach out to GLOVER about THE BOTTOM FORTY here.

« see more Net News