15-year ELEKTRA RECORDS vet RIC AUSTIN has exited his Southeast Regional spot with 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT, his duties being absorbed by others on the promotion team.

AUSTIN moved from radio programming to record promotion in 1994 with PRIORITY RECORDS. From there, AUSTIN had stops at RED ANT, MAVERICK, ARISTA, and CAPITOL before joining the team at ELEKTRA/ROADRUNNER/FUELED BY RAMEN/ATLANTIC in 2008.

AUSTIN said, "I've been blessed to be employed on the label side for 29 years and got to work with amazing colleagues and along with some awesome artists/bands!"

AUSTIN went on to say, "I would love to make it 30+ years on the label side."

Reach out to AUSTIN at (407) 497-3563 or ricaustin@aol.com.

