iHEARTMEDIA Sports WONE-A (FOX SPORTS 980)/DAYTON is adding a local 3-5p (ET) weekday show with veteran sportscaster MARTY BANNISTER starting next MONDAY (7/17), reports the DAYTON DAILY NEWS.

BANNISTER, most recently Exec. Producer at iHEARTMEDIA/CHILLICOTHE, OH after a year's stint in afternoons at WOOF BOOM RADIO Sports WWSR (93.1 THE FAN)/LIMA, OH, also calls OHIO UNIVERSITY men's and women's basketball on ESPN3 and high school sports for SPECTRUM. He has also served as sideline reporter for OHIO STATE football for 10 years and called women's basketball for OSU, and also hosted at WIZE-A/DAYTON, called ASHLAND UNIVERSITY, WITTENBERG UNIVERSITY and WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY sports, and worked as update anchor at WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS.

